First Alert Forecast: summer pattern in full swing for June's second weekend

The official start to summer is June 21, but it sure feels like summer here in southeastern NC! A hot and humid June weather pattern is expected for much of the extended forecast.More >>
The official start to summer is June 21, but it sure feels like summer here in southeastern NC! A hot and humid June weather pattern is expected for much of the extended forecast.More >>
Astronomically, summer may not start until Thursday, June 21 but, meteorologically, summer is already in full swing across southeastern North Carolina.More >>
Astronomically, summer may not start until Thursday, June 21 but, meteorologically, summer is already in full swing across southeastern North Carolina.More >>
A northern high pressure system will continue to nose into the Cape Fear Region to bring a pleasant blend of weather this week: seasonably warm temperatures, near or below-average humidity levels, and low rain chances.More >>
A northern high pressure system will continue to nose into the Cape Fear Region to bring a pleasant blend of weather this week: seasonably warm temperatures, near or below-average humidity levels, and low rain chances.More >>
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued its seasonal outlook for 2018 Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane activity Thursday.More >>
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued its seasonal outlook for 2018 Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane activity Thursday.More >>
Hurricane Season is a physical and emotional rollercoaster. It is a season of storms... and rumors of storms. It is a season of action... and anxiety. So how can you possibly stress less? Follow these rules!More >>
Hurricane Season is a physical and emotional rollercoaster. It is a season of storms... and rumors of storms. It is a season of action... and anxiety. So how can you possibly stress less? Follow these rules!More >>