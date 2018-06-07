First Alert Forecast: summer pattern in full swing for June's second weekend

Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast features a classically summery June weekend and is always available on your free WECT Weather App. (Source: WECT)

Your Friday afternoon cloud and "future radar" model continues to suggest the potential for just a few stray showers or thundershowers. (Source: WECT)

Astronomically, summer may not start until Thursday, June 21 but, meteorologically, summer is already in full swing across southeastern North Carolina. Here is your First Alert Forecast for...

FRIDAY: Expect partly sunny skies and perhaps a stray passing shower or thundershower. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s amid east breezes of mainly 5 to 15 mph and sunset's not until 8:22 p.m.!

THE WEEKEND: Under partly or variably cloudy skies, rain chances will function near 30% for Saturday and Sunday. Daytime temperatures should crest in the 80s to around 90; expect 70s for the nights.

TROPICS: New tropical storm or hurricane formation is not likely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, or the Atlantic Ocean itself - through this weekend.

VISIT THE COMPREHENSIVE DIGITAL HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS CENTER

NEUWIRTH MOTORS FIRST ALERT SKY CAMERA NETWORK: CLICK HERE to enjoy views from the Battleship North Carolina, Wrightsville Beach, Surf City, Ocean Isle Beach, Southport, Whiteville, and Elizabethtown. (Note: cameras not available on mobile devices.)

WECT MOBILE WEATHER APP: Whether it's a rogue summer downpour or a line of severe thunderstorms, your First Alert weather app can keep you one step ahead. The newest update for your First Alert weather app will allow you to customize individual alerts (severe storms, tornadoes, floods, etc.). Plus: get the latest First Alert forecast blogs and videos, interactive radar, location-specific hour-by-hour forecasts, marine and tide data, long-range outlooks, and more!

>> Download the FREE WECT Weather App now <<

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.