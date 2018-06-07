Logging transport company: Methyl bromide destruction technology ‘very likely’

A Delco-based logging transport company said on Thursday it is “tirelessly” looking into capture and destruction technology of methyl bromide, a toxic gas used to kill bugs in logs before export. (SOURCE: WECT)

A Delco-based logging transport company said on Thursday it is “tirelessly” looking into capture and destruction technology of methyl bromide, a toxic gas used to kill bugs in logs before export, and that installing destruction technology is "very likely."

The company Malec Brothers Transport LLC has yet to receive approval from state environmental regulators to use methyl bromide, and community information sessions have drawn heated opposition from neighbors.

The logging operation needs an air quality permit because it proposes to use up to 140 tons of the toxic gas, linked to ozone layer damage and neurological harm to children, and then release it straight up into the atmosphere at low concentrations – less than a mile from a middle school.

David Smith, a Malec Brothers Executive, wrote in an email that methyl bromide capture technology is too expensive, but a different method involving destruction is a better bet.

“At this point in time, the emission capture technologies are clearly uneconomic for NC's unique market sensitivities,” said Smith. “However, the destruction technology looks very likely.”

It’s unclear exactly what technology the company is pursuing, but a 2015 research study found that capture of methyl bromide fumes into a re-usable carbon filter followed by safe disposal was a feasible solution.

Smith said Malec Brothers is willing to invest in methyl bromide destruction but is waiting on independent testing and approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the manufacturer,” Smith wrote. “At this point due to the signed confidentiality agreement with the manufacturer, I can’t as yet elaborate on the destruction process, but we are vigorously pursuing it and will gladly provide that detail the minute I’m allowed.”

A petition has been circulating throughout Delco for the last two weeks and placed in several businesses in the community, according to Ron McPherson, owner of McPherson Acme General.

The petition states, "We the people of Columbus and Brunswick Counties fervently request that Malec Brothers Transport, LLC be denied for their request for unfiltered, uncaptured methyl bromide to be used in log operations for their site in Delco, NC."

The petition in just McPherson Acme General has received about 250 signatures over the last two weeks.

On Thursday, WECT spoke with at least 15 residents throughout the community, who were all opposed to the use of the methyl bromide gas.

Elisha Coltfarebr lives less than a mile from the logging operation in Delco. "There used to be a lot of trucks," said Coltfarebr. "And now it's the normal traffic... it's slowed down probably 75%."

Coltfarebr and several other residents said if the permit is approved, they would choose to move farther away from the site.

"I'd have to move, just because it would concern me so much," said Coltfarebr. "The wind is blowing this way right now, tomorrow it's blowing that way. I mean everybody that's around here has got something to worry about."

Megan Thorpe, a spokesperson with the NC Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) said, "We continue to review available information, including technologies designed to capture and control the fumigant."

WECT has reached out to USDA for comment and is waiting to hear back.

