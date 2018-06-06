UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted in Lake Waccamaw area

The Town of Lake Waccamaw has lifted a boil water advisory for some residents on Waccamaw Shores Road and Canal Cove Road.(Source: Pixabay)

The advisory issued Wednesday due to a leaking water main affected residents from 2813 Canal Cove Road to the end of Waccamaw Shores Roadand from 2934 Waccamaw Shores Road to the end of Waccamaw Shores Road.

For more information, call Lake Waccamaw Town Hall at 910-646-3700.

