School district breaks ground on two new projects

Brunswick County Schools broke ground on two new additions at Lincoln and Town Creek Elementary on Wednesday.

The projects are funded by a school bond passed by tax payers back in 2016.

Town Creek Elementary will get six additional classrooms and other updates for close to a $3 million dollar price tag.

Frank Williams, a Brunswick County Commissioner, said the improvements are an example of money well spent in the county.

"About 50 percent of our budget goes to education between the public schools and the community college," said Williams. "The children that go here now are our future leaders 30 years from now, and it is so important to invest in them. We obviously have to spend the taxpayers money wisely when we do it, and that is part of the example we set for them. You don't just waste money. You spend it wisely."

Lincoln Elementary will also get a new building and playground equipment for a little more than $4.5 million.

"The growth here is even out pacing the growth we saw when we assessed the school bonds," said Williams. "We have a lot of looking ahead to do as far as not only what is currently on the drawing board, but other things we may have to consider down the road just to keep up with the growth and all families that are moving here have a good school for their children to attend."

Both projects are expected to be completed by the fall of 2019.

"Some seem to think that we are behind schedule," said Charles Miller, Chair of the Brunswick County School Board. "We are not. We are actually ahead of schedule. There has been a lot of planning like architects and just a lot of planning by our staff. We are ahead of schedule, we are excited, and we are ready to get started."

