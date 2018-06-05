Oak Island police follow up on leads in search for kidnapped baby

Carl Ray Kennedy is accused of kidnapping his 7-month-old daughter on Monday. (Source: NCDPS)

The Oak Island Police Department conducted searches around town after receiving information that a registered sex offender wanted for kidnapping his infant daughter in Virginia could be headed to the area.

Carl Ray Kennedy, 51, of Asheboro, is accused of kidnapping his 7-month-old infant daughter, Emma Grace Kennedy, from her mother at a gas station near the North Carolina/Virginia line early Monday morning.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, an AMBER Alert was issued for Emma Grace following her kidnapping.

Authorities said Carl Ray Kennedy may have been spotted in Seven Springs, southeast of Raleigh, and could be headed to Oak Island.

According to Assistant Chief Tony Burke with the Oak Island Police Department, officers followed up on leads and checked out specific addresses in Oak Island that may be connected to Kennedy.

Burke declined to say how the addresses were connected to Kennedy, however, he did admit that the connection between Kennedy and Oak Island is small.

Burke said if you see Kennedy, do not approach him and call 911 immediately.

Kennedy is believed to be driving a gold Suzuki sedan with fictitious NC plates of EKZ-5093. The vehicle also has a Johnny's Auto Sales emblem on the trunk.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All Rights Reserved.