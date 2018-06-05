Man sentenced to more than five years in prison for trafficking heroin

A man was sentenced to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking heroin Tuesday.

Dennis Nixon was sentenced to between 70 and 93 months in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking by possessing between four and 14 grams of heroin.

On July 10, 2017, detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office were conducting surveillance in the area of Dock and 9th streets when they witnessed a Toyota Camry park with its driver's side next to the driver's side of a SUV.

Believing a drug transaction had taken place after seeing a hand-to-hand transaction, the detectives attempted to stop both vehicles.

The Camry was pulled over after a brief pursuit. The driver of the car, Nixon, consented to a search, and detectives found a vial of phencyclidine. Nixon claimed it was PCP that he had found on the ground. Detectives also found a bag containing 26 grams of heroin.

