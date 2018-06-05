New Hanover felon sentenced to prison in firearms theft

A New Hanover County felon is headed to prison after he was convicted of stealing several firearms during a home break-in last year.

According to the District Attorney's Office, 35-year-old Jared Eugene Nicholson was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a felon, felony larceny, and being a habitual felon following a week-long jury trial.

Nicholson was sentenced to 9 to 12 years in prison for the crimes.

On April 20, 2017, Nicholson broke into a home in the 1900 block of Farley Drive and stole a shotgun, a pistol, and a safe. Later that same day, deputies responded to an overdose call on Robin Dale Court and found the stolen pistol in the possession of Nicholson's co-defendant, Stephan Scott Shoff.

The next day, Wilmington police were called to the Extended Stay America on New Centre Drive after receiving a report that a shotgun was found in the bushes by landscapers. Before cops arrived, Nicholson retrieved the firearm and put it in the trunk of his car.

Police later found Nicholson and executed a search warrant on his vehicle where they found the shotgun in the trunk.

Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office were able to determine that the shotgun was the one stolen in the Farley Drive break-in which occurred the day before.

According to online records with the NC Department of Public Safety, Nicholson has prior convictions in New Hanover County of armed robbery, assault, breaking and entering, and larceny.

