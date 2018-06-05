WPD: Man threatens Kohl's employee with box cutter after attempting to steal items

The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly threatened to cut a Kohl's employee after he was confronted about stealing items from the store. (Source: WECT)

According to Jennifer Dandron with the WPD, officers responded to the Kohl's located on Eastwood shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The store's loss prevention officer told police that a suspect attempted to leave the store with merchandise without paying.

The loss prevention officer said he approached the suspect in the parking lot but the suspect displayed an orange box cutter and threatened to cut the employee.

The suspect then dropped the merchandise and fled on a gray bike. Dandron said the suspect is a white male in his mid to late 30s with a thin build. He also is balding with light brown hair, had a beard and wore prescription glasses. He was wearing a gray hoodie with a blue T-shirt underneath, black shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information should call Wilmington police at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

