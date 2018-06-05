Man fatally shot after standoff with deputies identified

Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.More >>
Fashion designer Kate Spade was discovered dead Tuesday in New York, police officials said.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
Matthew Haverly gave the impression he didn't have any idea what was going on. Later, the same day as the interview, investigators identified the woman found in the creek as 60-year-old Patricia Haverly.More >>
"Miss America 2.0" will not feature swimsuit or evening gown programs, an effort to move away from judging women by their outward appearance.More >>
"Miss America 2.0" will not feature swimsuit or evening gown programs, an effort to move away from judging women by their outward appearance.More >>
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.More >>
For years, Debra Davis drove her 1976 Malibu across San Diego to the school and to do volunteer work.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Two men were shot and killed while trying to burglarize a home in the Colonial Acres neighborhood, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>