Man fatally shot after standoff with deputies identified

A man was shot and killed following an overnight standoff in New Hanover County.(Source: WECT)

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed following an hours-long standoff early Tuesday morning.

According to sheriff's office officials, deputies responded to 2708 Valor Drive in the Murrayville area around 8 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a suicidal subject.

When officers arrived on scene, they realized the subject, 20-year-old Josh Nash Bryant, had barricaded himself in his home. Deputies evacuated neighboring homes as a precaution,

Shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday, Bryant exited the home armed with a weapon and engaged the deputies. Sheriff's officials said he was shot multiple times by a deputy and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office alerted the State Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney's Office to investigate the incident.

Deputy S.M. Dixon has been identified as the officer who shot Bryant. He's been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the SBI's investigation.

Dixon has 8 years of experience in law enforcement with 5 years experience in the NHCSO's emergency response team. He is currently assigned to the detective division.

If anyone has any information regarding the standoff with law enforcement, please contact the SBI at 1-919-346-2121.

