Police: Report of man's attempt to sell a baby in Durham 'unrelated' to Amber Alert search

The search for a father and daughter – a registered sex offender and the 7-month-old that he abducted from Virginia – is ongoing on Tuesday after a baby-selling incident reported in Durham was confirmed to be unrelated to the case.

A caller claimed to have been approached by a man trying to sell a baby around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday. The man described by the caller did not completely match that of Carl Ray Kennedy, but it was enough for authorities to add Durham and Wake counties to the area of their search for Emma Grace Kennedy.

On Tuesday at 5:30 a.m., police in Durham confirmed that the call is unrelated to the Amber Alert search.

