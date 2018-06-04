Officer shoots bear after motorcycle accident in Pender County

Trooper Hankins with the State Highway Patrol said the man hit a bear while driving his motorcycle on Hwy. 421. (Source: WECT)

Trooper Hankins with the State Highway Patrol said the man hit a bear while driving his motorcycle on Hwy. 421. Hankins said the man suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

A detective with the Pender County Sheriff's Office shot the wounded bear after responding to the accident, according to Hankins, who said no charges will be filed.

