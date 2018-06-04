PLAID PACK: Son talks about father’s deadly bladder cancer diagnosis

Roy Turner (l) died five weeks after he was diagnosed with bladder cancer. His son Daniel (r) says his Dad had symptoms early on but thought it was a bladder infection (Source: Daniel Turner)

Roy Turner appeared to be in good health. Two years into retirement at 72, he was active and energetic.

“He was,” says his son Daniel. "In fact, we had just gone out whitewater rafting before and two weeks prior to his diagnosis, he was out playing golf with friends.

Daniel’s dad, Roy, however, was showing signs something was wrong.

“He just felt a pressure, kind of on his stomach,” Daniel recalls. "He had lost a bunch of weight, but he thought it was just because of healthier eating and it turns out unbeknownst to us it was a tumor growing on his bladder."

Bladder cancer can go undetected because early symptoms are often masked as something else.

Early warning signs include:

Frequent urination

Feeling the need to urinate but can’t

Lower back pain on one side of the body

Late warning signs include:

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Pain in the rectum

Lump in the pelvis

Daniels says his dad certainly had the early warning signs, urinating frequently.

“He just thought that it was a bladder infection, but it turned out that frequent urination was actually the pressure of that tumor on his bladder.”

One night Daniel says the pain in his father’s stomach got so bad he went to the emergency room at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Scans showed cancer and lots of it.

“He went to Duke where I guess they did a more intense scan. They found the cancer had actually traveled up into his stomach, even into his lungs.”

If bladder cancer is caught early, it’s very treatable. Advanced bladder cancer, Stage 4, however, is not.

If bladder cancer has spread to other parts of the body, the 5-year survival rate is only five percent.

Roy Turner died shortly after his diagnosis this past January.

“He did,” Daniel says. “About five or six weeks after the diagnosis, he passed away.”

It’s changed Daniel’s perspective on life.

“You always hear that you’re always touched by someone in your life who has cancer. I just never knew it would be this close and how important it is to be scanned for cancer," says Daniel. "I had never thought about doing that before and now it’s really taken a forefront.”

