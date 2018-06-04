Approved budget lowers tax rate, increases minimum wage for county employees

New Hanover County passed its fiscal year budget on Monday with lower tax rates being one of the highlights.

For the second consecutive year, a property tax cut was approved, which equals $5.1 million in savings for taxpayers, according to a news release from the county.

The countywide tax rate will be 55.50 cents per $100 of assessed value. That is a 1.5 cent reduction from the current rate.

In the news release, the county said the cumulative tax cut will save taxpayers approximately $9.8 million over two years.

"It's not easy," Woody White, chairman of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, said. "But I believe when you campaign and you tell somebody you're going to do something, you do it. ... Thankfully we've been able to get it done two years in a row, almost a $10-million cumulatively tax cut in the last two years."

Among other budget items approved Monday was that the sheriff's office will fill nine positions, operating expenses and offsetting associated revenue to provide law enforcement to Cape Fear Community College.

Also, county commissioners won't take a 2-percent raise in pay, though it was approved that that minimum wage for county employees would be increased to $15 an hour.

"We have a pretty good retention rate here. ... People want to work in New Hanover, they want to raise their families here. So we do a really good job at recruiting and retaining. This was more of a principle, that we want to value and say that we value our workforce."

The entire budget can be viewed in the PDF below:

