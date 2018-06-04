Two boats collide in Wrightsville Beach

A boat is hung up on a dock after a collision on Monday. (Source: WECT)

Emergency crews responded to reports of a head-on boat collision in Wrightsville Beach Monday evening. (Source: WECT)

According to officials with Wrightsville Beach Fire Department, two boats collided in Banks Channel near the area of South Lumina Avenue and Corbett Street just before 5 p.m.

Fred Gorchess with NC Wildlife Resources confirmed the boat crash and said no one was seriously injured.

