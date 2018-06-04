South Carolina ends UNCW's season, wins NCAA regional

South Carolina beat UNCW 8-4 on Monday to win the NCAA regional baseball tournament at East Carolina.

Clinging to a 4-3 lead after six innings, the Gamecocks scored two runs each in the seventh and ninth innings to create a little breathing room against the Seahawks (39-22), who used six pitchers in the game and were playing not long after beating ECU late Sunday night to keep their season alive.

Mason Berne led UNCW's offense, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Kep Brown finished 2-for-5 with a home runs, two RBIs and a run for the Seahawks.

Carlos Cortes led a 15-hit South Carolina attack by going 4-for-5 with three runs scored. Jonah Bride was 2-for-5 with a home run for the Gamecocks, who advance to the Super Regional round.

