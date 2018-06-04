28,000-square-foot trampoline park set to open in Mayfaire

This is the space where a new 28,000-square-foot trampoline park is set to open in Mayfaire Town Center in July. (Source: WECT)

A new 28,000-square-foot trampoline park is set to open at the site of the former hhgregg location in Mayfaire Town Center in July.(Source: Flip N Fly)

A new 28,000-square-foot trampoline park is set to open at the site of the former hhgregg location in Mayfaire Town Center in July.

"Flip N Fly will be debuting the safest, state of the art trampoline equipment for the first time on the East Coast, their focus is centered around safety giving the consumer the best products available on the market," according to a news release.

Plans for the park will include trampolines, dodgeball, foam pits, professional ninja course, and aerial obstacles. In addition, Flip N Fly will have a full cafe, lounge, and games for all ages.

“Our greatest sense of joy is being locally owned and operated. We look forward to hiring 40-45 employees in the coming weeks and opening as soon as possible," said Keith Avant, a partner with Flip N Fly.

The news release said the facility will host birthday parties, corporate events, field trips, summer camps, and fundraisers.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.