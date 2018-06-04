Commissioners approve looking into company that may provide high-speed Internet

High-speed Internet could be a step closer for people in Columbus County.

County commissioners approved a resolution to support Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation bringing high-speed Internet to the county at Monday night’s meeting.

Board Chairman Amon McKenzie said he estimates about two-thirds of the county doesn’t have access to high-speed Internet.

In 2000, President Bill Clinton stopped in Whiteville on his tour across the country to help bring high-speed internet access to rural areas. McKenzie said Clinton began the discussion and it has been talked about since, but McKenzie said in the past year, citizens have been asking county leaders about it.

According to McKenzie, this is the first step in the process. The county hasn’t gone over all the details with Atlantic Telephone Membership Corporation, but he said “this is a high dollar item.”

Leaders said the county may have to partner with providers to get high-speed internet across the county.

Commissioner James Prevatte said the size of the county is partially to blame for residents not having high-speed Internet service county wide as well as the difficulty of putting Internet in areas that are scarcely populated.

Prevatte said Internet access is vital for education and the economy.

"It gives (students) a way to understand more about what they're learning in school," Prevatte said. "An easier way to do their homework, a lot more accessible research, it provides all kind of abilities to the companies that are locating in Columbus County. The businesses are not going to come to a place that doesn't have high-speed Internet.”

The commissioners' vote Monday night is just the first step in finding out how much it would cost to get high-speed Internet to the entire county. It could take months to determine how to do it.

Green Energy Sustainable Solutions, a company based out of Raleigh, also presented to the commissioners about building a bio-gas plant in the county.

The company would take methane out of pig manure and mix it with local crops to turn that into renewable natural gas. GESS is working with a hog farm in Clarion to launch the plant.

The commissioners said it would help get rid of the smell of hog lagoons in the county.

Shaun Lee, the director of field operations for GESS, said the plant would reduce environmentally harmful odors from farms too. The plant is expected to create about six jobs, not including the construction.

Lee said GESS wants to keep everything, from the pigs to the jobs, local.

“We just look forward to serving the community just as in any other project, developing jobs and reducing the environmental hazards of swine farms in North Carolina," Lee said. "That’s been our business since 1997, and we continue to do it in the United States as well as Europe.”

The company said it hopes the plant is up and running by 2020. The commissioners told GESS Monday night they want the company to present again when it has more definite details.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.