First Act: Popular Broadway musical 'Fun Home' based on author's life story

'Fun Home' makes its debut on stage in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

A Broadway musical filled with surprises and excitement takes the stage from June 7-17 at the Ruth and Bucky Stein Studio Theatre at Thalian Hall.

Fun Home, the winner of five Tony awards, has been called "groundbreaking," "exquisite," and "unforgettable" by critics and audiences.

It is based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir. The play follows Alison at three different ages as she explores and unravels the many mysteries of her childhood.

