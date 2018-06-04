Port City Music Festival is a free, week-long classical concert series

The Port City Music Festival is underway in Wilmington with free concerts all week. (Source: WECT)

The Port City Music Festival is underway.

The event, founded in 2009 by cellist and conductor Stephen Framil and Wilmington artist Christine Farley, is in its tenth year in Wilmington.

The summer concert series has a goal of making the experience of great music accessible to all.

The performances run through June 10.

For a schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.