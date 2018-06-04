Grammy award winner Patti LaBelle to perform at Wilson Center

Patti LaBelle will perform at the Wilson Center Friday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m. (Source: The Associated Press)

Grammy award winner Patti LaBelle is coming to the Wilson Center.

LaBelle will perform on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.

The soulful singer is best known for her classics including If Only You Knew, On My Own, and Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

Tickets go on sale to Cape Fear Stage members Wednesday, June 6 at 2 p.m. at the Wilson Center. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, June 11 beginning at 10 a.m. online.

You can also call the ticket office at 910-362-7999.

