14-year-old drag racer has eyes on the prize, hopes of becoming professional racer

Since the day she was born, drag racing has run through Caitlyn Robinson's blood.

Her grandfather grew up drag racing and would take Caitlyn to the race track as a young girl.

"When I went to the first race, he let me ride in the car up to the line before the race and I just thought it was the coolest thing," Caitlyn said.

When she was 13-years-old, Caitlyn decided she wanted give the sport a try herself.

Caitlyn said her parents were nervous when she told them this is what she wanted to do.

"They were kind of like, 'This isn't - this isn't happening,'" Caitlyn said laughing. "But once I started doing it, I think they saw the passion that I really had for it."

From her first run, she was hooked.

"I really enjoy the adrenaline you have when you're doing it," Caitlyn said as she described the feeling she gets while racing.

Caitlyn's parents made a pact with her that in order to continue racing, she must keep A's and B's in school. So, like the determined racer she is, Caitlyn's mom said she finished this past school year with all A's and one B.

As all sports go, the cost of it can be pricey. From traveling to equipment, to maintaining the car, the money adds up.

So Caitlyn decided to help her parents out with the financial side.

She started making crafts to sell. All the money she earns from that, she gives to her parents to help pay for her races.

"When I found out about racing and everything else, I thought it would mean a lot more if I was helping out with it as well," Robinson said. "I've been making crafts the last couple of months to sell to help contribute going to the races, the cost of just being there."

She sells key chains, dog collars, bracelets, and various other items through a Facebook page called Robinson Racing.

Caitlyn said making and selling the crafts to help cover the financial cost of racing makes her love for the sport even greater.

Caitlyn had a race in Jacksonville this past weekend. Her mom said all the money she earned from selling her hand-made crafts was able to pay for the race.

In just the short year and a half she has been racing, Caitlyn has already won runner-up at multiple races.

She says her goal is to one day be a professional racer.

"I think my ultimate goal is to someday become a racer professionally," Caitlyn said. "And to share God's word and be able to reach out to other people through racing."

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.