Wilmington City Council voices opposition to reclassifying Cape Fear River as 'swamp'

The Wilmington City Council is expected to approve a resolution during its meeting Tuesday night stating its opposition to the N.C. Department of Environmental decision to reclassify a segment of the Cape Fear River as a swamp. (Source: WECT)

The Wilmington City Council is expected to approve a resolution during its meeting Tuesday night stating its opposition to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality decision to reclassify a segment of the Cape Fear River as a swamp.

Council members, who were briefed on the reclassification process by a NC DEQ representative during their agenda meeting Monday, vehemently voiced their concerns.

Elizabeth Kountis with the DEQ told council members the process began in 2014 when the Cape Fear River Program asked for a reclassification for a segment of the river stretching from Toomers Creek to Snow's Cut.

After its study, the DEQ has classified that segment as a swamp. The EPA now has to approve the reclassification.

Kountis stressed multiple times during the presentation that the reclassification was based solely on the current condition of the water in the that particular segment and not factors upstream that could affect it.

"The purpose for a reclassification is not to enhance it, is not to improve it, is not designed to fix problems," Kountis said. "It is there to reflect the water quality at that point in time is. So I very much appreciate your concerns about animal operations upstream. But this is designed basically for that particular segment. Not to improve it. Not to enhance it. not to make it better."

Several council members said during the meeting that the DEQ wasn't doing enough to protect the quality of the water.

"It sounds like what people think the DEQ does and what they really do are different," council member Neil Anderson said. "It sounds like you're an administrative bureaucracy that simply looks at numbers, fits it in, takes requests, does the study. I think the public thinks you're trying to improve our water and protect our water. And from what I've heard today, that's not the case."

Council member Clifford Barnett questioned what effect the swamp classification would have on tourism while fellow member Charlie Rivenbark talked about the negative connotation of the word "swamp."

"I wish to hell they could go to the thesaurus and find a word that sounds a little more pleasing than swamp," Rivenbark said. "It just carries such a connotation with it. The Cape Fear River, if you ever kayaked it or canoed it or on a motor boat, it's pristine."

Copyright 2018 WECT. All Rights Reserved.