The STEM Labs open in Wilmington, offer hands-on learning

The STEM Labs could be a good way to keep your child engaged in learning this summer with a hands-on, problem solving, outside of the box approach.

"STEM has been around for a long time," said Dr. Tina Catalone, founder of The STEM Labs. "Over 30 years, it's been with the education force to come up with better curriculum to help children get into STEM professions in the workforce."

STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Catalone and her husband are educators and scientists. They have four children and are actively engaged in the education community.

"We wanted to open The STEM Labs to provide enrichment activities for kids pre-K to 12th grade, to give them opportunities to fill in the gap outside of the traditional classroom setting," Catalone said.

Located in Mayfaire Town Center, The STEM Labs offer hands-on opportunities like Computer Gaming Star Wars Camp, Lego Robotics Camp, Harry Potter Chemistry, and more. They offer tutoring, after-school programs, and day camps.

"Here, your child can explore new trades, talk to educators and even STEM professionals," Catalone said. "It's a way to grow and supplement their current education."

Catalone says the curriculum encourages hands-on, inquiry-based learning that focuses on the development of problem-solving skills needed in this digital and technological age.

"The need for STEM jobs has grown exponentially," Catalone said. "We know the number of STEM jobs that will be available in the short term and in the next 10 years will explode, and the pay scales for STEM professionals is higher than those that are not."

For a full list of activities offered at The STEM Labs, visit their website: www.thestemlabs.com.

