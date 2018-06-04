Wilmington City Council mulls property tax increase

The Wilmington City Council is mulling a property tax increase that could raise the current rate of 48.34 cents to 49.85.

City staff had previously recommended increasing the tax for the 2019 fiscal year to 48.84 cents.

During its agenda meeting Monday, the city council was presented with two other options that would increase the tax hike and provide more services.

The first scenario would bring the tax up to 49.34 cents. This option would create funds for:

the start-up of an ongoing maintenance program for the Riverwalk

an additional tree trimmer position

would increase mowing standards from 21 to 17 days for high visibility areas

brick street maintenance

a downtown alley clean-up program

increasing compensation to 75 percent of market rates for employees noted in city's compensation study

The second option would increase the tax to 49.84 cents. Along with the items in the first option, this scenario would also:

allow the police department to add two officers to the northwest downtown area

increase the start-up funds for the Riverwalk maintenance program to $250,000

allow the city to add a two-man crew and equipment to increase the mowing standard from 21 days to 14

allow the increase of compensation for affected employees to 100 percent of market rates based on the city's compensation study

Several council members voiced their support for the second option, including Charlie Rivenbark, Clifford Barnett, Kevin O'Grady, Mayor Bill Saffo and Mayor Pro-tem Margaret Haynes.

"Nobody likes to pay taxes because we have to pay them too," Haynes said. "But I do think scenario 2 addresses many of the complaints we hear from citizens."

Haynes stressed the importance of compensation for the city's employees to avoid losing them to other cities.

"We shouldn't do the minimum," Haynes said. "We should be a regional leader. And we should have people wanting to come to this city. And I think that is an important factor. You know safety is the No. 1 responsibility of government and most of these increases would go to fire, police, and safety.

"I think we need people dying to come to work here instead of running a training school where people come here, we put our time in energy not only in training but recruiting them, and then they are hired away because other communities are willing to pay a higher salary."

