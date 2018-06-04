UPDATE: Rape kits bill passes NC House, sent to Senate

The state House on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill that will address the backlog of untested rape kits sitting in evidence rooms across North Carolina. The unanimous vote on HB 945, sponsored by Rep. Ted Davis (R-New Hanover County), sends the bill to the state Senate, where it was introduced and immediately sent to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the SenateMore >>
The state House on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill that will address the backlog of untested rape kits sitting in evidence rooms across North Carolina. The unanimous vote on HB 945, sponsored by Rep. Ted Davis (R-New Hanover County), sends the bill to the state Senate, where it was introduced and immediately sent to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the SenateMore >>
The bill would allocate $10,000 from the state's general fund to help promote the festival. If enacted, the bill would become law on July 1.More >>
The bill would allocate $10,000 from the state's general fund to help promote the festival. If enacted, the bill would become law on July 1.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) will be in Wilmington on Tuesday, June 6, for a private fundraising event hosted by Live Oak Bank. According to an aide for Rep. Ryan, the event will be one of several stops he will make in North Carolina to raise resources for House Republicans and help the party ahead of the November mid-term elections.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) will be in Wilmington on Tuesday, June 6, for a private fundraising event hosted by Live Oak Bank. According to an aide for Rep. Ryan, the event will be one of several stops he will make in North Carolina to raise resources for House Republicans and help the party ahead of the November mid-term elections.More >>
Democrats in the General Assembly are upset over GOP leaders putting the 2018 budget proposal inside a conference report, cutting out any opportunity the opposing party members would have to offer amendments to the spending plan. “The North Carolina GOP super-majority is invoking an unprecedented move to cut every democrat out of the budget process,” Rep. Deb Butler (D-New Hanover) said in a video post on her Facebook page Tuesday morning.More >>
Democrats in the General Assembly are upset over GOP leaders putting the 2018 budget proposal inside a conference report, cutting out any opportunity the opposing party members would have to offer amendments to the spending plan. “The North Carolina GOP super-majority is invoking an unprecedented move to cut every democrat out of the budget process,” Rep. Deb Butler (D-New Hanover) said in a video post on her Facebook page Tuesday morning.More >>
Republican leaders in the General Assembly released details of the compromise budget proposal that will be introduced this week in Raleigh. In a news release, GOP leaders Sen. Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) say adjustments bring the budget to $23.917 billion, constituting an increase of almost four percent over the plan approved in 2017.More >>
Republican leaders in the General Assembly released details of the compromise budget proposal that will be introduced this week in Raleigh. In a news release, GOP leaders Sen. Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) say adjustments bring the budget to $23.917 billion, constituting an increase of almost four percent over the plan approved in 2017.More >>