UPDATE: Rape kits bill passes NC House, sent to Senate

The state House on Tuesday gave final approval to a bill that will address the backlog of untested rape kits sitting in evidence rooms across North Carolina. The unanimous vote on HB 945, sponsored by Rep. Ted Davis (R-New Hanover County), sends the bill to the state Senate, where it was introduced and immediately sent to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate. It remains to be seen whether HB 945 will be heard by the committee, or whether the senate's version of the bill, S727, which passed last week and moved to the House Judiciary I Committee, will move forward first..

According to the most recent data available, there are more untested rape kits sitting on evidence shelves in North Carolina than any other state in the country. The issue prompted some state lawmakers to draft legislation to improve the criminal justice system for victims of sexual assault.

After a statewide audit, the NC Attorney General’s office announced in February there are 15,160 rape kits in law enforcement offices across North Carolina that have never been tested. Some of the kits have been collecting dust for decades.

According to the Joyful Heart Foundation, a national non-profit organization that tracks rape kit backlog numbers, the only other states with backlogs close to that size are Florida, which has 13,435 untested kits, and California with 13,615.

There are a dozen other states, including South Carolina, where there is no data available on the number of untested rape kits.

Until somewhat recently, local rape crisis personnel mistakenly believed that all rape kits were tested. In a 2015 WECT investigation, we found out that was not the case, which surprised and outraged Wilmington’s Rape Crisis Center Director Jessica Green.

“I was under the impression and I think our clients are under the impression that when they go through that process that [the kit] is going to be sent off,” Green said at the time. “I think that [victims] are going to be really shocked and really heartbroken to know that they went through all that trouble and hassle for it to not come to anything.”

Green explained it often takes seven or eight hours for medical teams to perform the 17-part exam for a rape kit, and the invasive procedure can be a trauma of its own after a victim has been raped.

Advocates for expanded rape kit testing say the collection of DNA evidence after a sexual assault can help prosecutors identify an unknown suspect if the DNA matches in a national database. Forensic evidence from a rape kit can also clear someone who has been wrongly accused.

In the past, with limited funding for testing rape kits, law enforcement officials had to pick and choose which kits to test.

In some cases where the suspect agreed to plead guilty in court, or the victim changed their mind and decided not to press charges, prosecutors saw little reason to spend scarce resources testing those kits.

But thousands of untested rape kits in North Carolina did not fall into either of those categories, and DNA results could have been helpful to the rape investigation had the kits been tested.

There are two nearly identical bills in the North Carolina House and Senate to establish a statewide system for testing and tracking the kits. Davis’ House Bill 945 would require all rape kits purchased or distributed after October 2018 to be trackable under the new system. All medical providers, law enforcement agencies, and labs would be required to participate in the tracking system.

The bill also would ensure victims could track the status of their sexual assault kit so they would know when testing had been completed.

Viable untested rape kits from the 15,160 identified in the Attorney General’s 2017 audit would be tested. Law enforcement agencies with custody of the older kits would be tasked with taking reasonable measures to notify the victims of the testing status of those kits as well.

While Attorney General Josh Stein has recently criticized the legislature for not setting aside $2 million he requested to begin testing the backlogged rape kits in the current budget, lawmakers sponsoring the rape kit testing legislation say that will happen once the system is established.

“Rather than giving the money and then do the plans, our thought was no, we’re going to wait, see what the plans are, see what’s all involved with the plans, see what cost is going to be involved with the plans, such as staff or any other costs, and then we’ll talk about appropriating the money,” Davis told WECT.

At $700 per kit, Stein estimates the total cost to test all the untested kits would be $10 million.

"Well, I'm sure the Democrats would be in favor of it because it's a Democratic Attorney General that wants it, and I would feel like the Republicans would support it because it's the right thing to do," Davis said.

