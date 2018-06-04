UPDATE: Amended rape kits bill headed to governor's desk

A bill amended by the state Senate to address the backlog of untested rape kits sitting in evidence rooms across North Carolina is headed to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk for his signature.More >>
A bill amended by the state Senate to address the backlog of untested rape kits sitting in evidence rooms across North Carolina is headed to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk for his signature.More >>
Lawmakers in Raleigh have changed the language inside a bill originally designed to proclaim the North Carolina Azalea Festival as the official celebration of spring in the state. An amendment approved Thursday included the substitution. The amended bill, which went on to pass by a vote of 104-1, now makes the “Azalea Festival in Wilmington the official azalea festival in the state of North Carolina”.More >>
Lawmakers in Raleigh have changed the language inside a bill originally designed to proclaim the North Carolina Azalea Festival as the official celebration of spring in the state. An amendment approved Thursday included the substitution. The amended bill, which went on to pass by a vote of 104-1, now makes the “Azalea Festival in Wilmington the official azalea festival in the state of North Carolina”.More >>
The bill would allocate $10,000 from the state's general fund to help promote the festival. If enacted, the bill would become law on July 1.More >>
The bill would allocate $10,000 from the state's general fund to help promote the festival. If enacted, the bill would become law on July 1.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) will be in Wilmington on Tuesday, June 6, for a private fundraising event hosted by Live Oak Bank. According to an aide for Rep. Ryan, the event will be one of several stops he will make in North Carolina to raise resources for House Republicans and help the party ahead of the November mid-term elections.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) will be in Wilmington on Tuesday, June 6, for a private fundraising event hosted by Live Oak Bank. According to an aide for Rep. Ryan, the event will be one of several stops he will make in North Carolina to raise resources for House Republicans and help the party ahead of the November mid-term elections.More >>
Democrats in the General Assembly are upset over GOP leaders putting the 2018 budget proposal inside a conference report, cutting out any opportunity the opposing party members would have to offer amendments to the spending plan. “The North Carolina GOP super-majority is invoking an unprecedented move to cut every democrat out of the budget process,” Rep. Deb Butler (D-New Hanover) said in a video post on her Facebook page Tuesday morning.More >>
Democrats in the General Assembly are upset over GOP leaders putting the 2018 budget proposal inside a conference report, cutting out any opportunity the opposing party members would have to offer amendments to the spending plan. “The North Carolina GOP super-majority is invoking an unprecedented move to cut every democrat out of the budget process,” Rep. Deb Butler (D-New Hanover) said in a video post on her Facebook page Tuesday morning.More >>