Assisted living facility doesn't want you to forget about this flock

The Morningside of Wilmington Assisted Living Center hopes to raise awareness for Alzheimer's research in a unique way with their flocks of flamingos.

The group is putting flocks of plastic pink flamingos at several local businesses who donate money to the Alzheimer's Association.

"It was fun putting them out this morning," said Nichole Wood, Executive Director at Morningside. "We went to each business and took picture. We also took several already decorated flamingos, and we leave some flamingos that are not decorated so the business can decorate them as well. It makes it a really fun for them."

Wood said that the flamingos decorated at Morningside are by the elderly residents in their Memory Care Unit.

She said the cause is one close to all who work there.

"Morningside has residents in our Memory Care that we hold close to our heart," said Wood. "Those residents are what we do everything for, and that is why we want to bring as much attention to the cause of finding a cure for Alzheimer's rather than just having to deal with it."

Wood hopes that more businesses will donate and join in on the fun because the disease affects so many people.

"So many people have been signing up for a week of having the flock at their business just because it touches everyone in some way," she said. "It could be you personally having a loved one, or a friend of yours who had someone in their family who dealt with Alzheimer's or dementia."

