Man caught taking pictures of women in Forever 21 dressing room

A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly peeping on women as they changed in a Forever 21 dressing room at Independence Place Mall.

Jennifer Dandron, a spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, said 18-year-old Josue Noe Acosta was arrested and charged with six counts of felony secret peeping.

Dandron said he was taking pictures of women in the dressing room, one of whom was a juvenile.

"My wife and I went to a wedding on Saturday, my three daughters went shopping for my youngest daughter's 8th grade formal," the alleged victim's father said Monday. He did not want to be identified.

"My 14-year-old went into the dressing room to try on bathing suits, looked up and saw a man taking cell phone pictures of her and she screamed," he said.

The victim's father said the older siblings detained the man taking the photos and told the clerks at Forever 21, who stated they would just call mall security.

"My older daughter decided to call 911," said the teen's father. "My youngest daughter was traumatized by this."

Acosta was placed in the New Hanover County Jail under a $65,000 bond and has since been released after posting bond.

During Acosta's first court appearance Monday afternoon, a judge ruled that he can't go to the mall or visit any women's clothing stores including Forever 21.

His next court appearance is set for June 28.

WECT spoke to the manager at Forever 21 Monday who declined to comment on the incident. When asked, however, if there are separate dressing rooms for males and for females, the manager said no and that they are all in one area.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.