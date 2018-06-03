First Alert Forecast: temporary break in rain chances - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: temporary break in rain chances

By: Gannon Medwick, Chief Meteorologist
Temperatures had settled into the relatively cool 60s across most of the Carolinas early Tuesday morning - a sign that a relatively dry air mass was in-place. With this dry condition, rain chances will likely hold near 0% through Tuesday. (Source: WECT) Temperatures had settled into the relatively cool 60s across most of the Carolinas early Tuesday morning - a sign that a relatively dry air mass was in-place. With this dry condition, rain chances will likely hold near 0% through Tuesday. (Source: WECT)
Your Carolina cloud and "future radar" model for Wednesday showcases the Cape Fear Region's next, albeit limited, rain chance. A weak cold front will approach from the north and could trigger an afternoon or nighttime shower or storm. (Source: WECT) Your Carolina cloud and "future radar" model for Wednesday showcases the Cape Fear Region's next, albeit limited, rain chance. A weak cold front will approach from the north and could trigger an afternoon or nighttime shower or storm. (Source: WECT)
Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast... (Source: WECT) Your First Alert 7-Day Planning Forecast... (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

A northern high pressure system will continue to nose into the Cape Fear Region to bring a pleasant blend of weather this week: seasonably warm temperatures, near or below-average humidity levels, and low rain chances.

TUESDAY FORECAST DETAILS: Expect a rare, by June standards, 0% rain and storm chance day. Also enjoy sunshine possibly mixing with a veil or two of clouds, light north or west breezes, and afternoon highs in the 80s.

LONGER-RANGE FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: For the rest of the week, expect more bright 80s by day and fair 60s and 70s by night. Rain and storm chances: 10 to 20% for most of the rest of the week, 30 to 40% this weekend and early next week.

RIVER FLOODING: The National Weather Service continues a Flood Warning for the Northeast Cape Fear River at Burgaw. The river will likely continue to be in a minor flood stage through midweek with improvement likely by Friday.

TROPICS: Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began June 1. Tropical storm formation is not likely in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, or the Atlantic Ocean itself - through Wednesday.

