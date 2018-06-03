What's for lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch?

By: Isabella Gano, News Content Specialist
Connect

Bladen County

Chef’s Choice

Brunswick County

Manager’s Choice

Columbus County

BBQ Sandwich

Manager’s Choice

Pears

Sweet Potato Chunks

Corn

Milk

Duplin County Schools

Chicken Sandwich

Sweet Potato Wedges

Whole Kernel Corn

Peach Cup

Fresh Apple Wedges

New Hanover County

Chicken Tenders w/Roll

Red Skinned Mashed Potatoes

California Vegetables

Garden Salad

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Pender County

Manager’s Choice Menu

Whiteville City Schools

Corn Dog

Pizza

Quesadilla

Chef Salad

PB&J Pocket

Seasoned Green Beans

Carrot Dippers

Crustless Apple Pie

Powered by Frankly