First Alert Forecast: A few storms but nice beach weather this weekend

Rain and storm chances will be lower moving forward than they have been for the second half of May. (Source: WECT)

Hot and humid weather on tap for the first June weekend in SE NC. (Source: WECT)

After the wettest May in southeastern North Carolina history, nonzero but mercifully lower daily rain chances make up the forecast for early June. Average early June highs are middle 80s; temperatures are likely to crest at or above that benchmark for the first couple days of the new month but a slightly cooler and less humid air mass may grace the region for part of next week.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies and a small chance of a spotty shower or storm. Lows will be in the humid lower to middle 70s.

WEEKEND: A front will move into the area through early Sunday. Look for partly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index values may approach or exceed 100. Isolated showers and storms are possible with the best rain chance Saturday evening. Great beach or pool weather! Enjoy!

NEXT WEEK: Enjoy mostly to partly sunny days with highs in the 80s and lower humidity values. Overnight lows will dip into the 60s. Showers and storm chances hover in the low 10-20% range all week.

RIVER FLOODING: The National Weather Service continues a Flood Warning for the Northeast Cape Fear River at Burgaw. The river level could reach between 10 and 11 feet through this weekend. Portions of the River Bend and River Birch subdivisions will experience minor to moderate flooding at these levels and sections of Croomsbridge and Old Maple Hill roads may become impassible.

TROPICS: June 1 marks the official start of Atlantic Hurricane Season. Thankfully, no tropical storms appear to be brewing anywhere in the Atlantic Basin - including the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, and Atlantic Ocean itself - this weekend. The Atlantic Hurricane Season is likely to feature near-average or above-average storm activity. In any case: vigilance and preparedness are keys!

