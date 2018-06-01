Taser attack preceded deadly Memorial Day shooting, 911 call reveals

Wilmington police officers responded to New Hanover Regional Medical Center Monday afternoon after they were alerted to a gunshot victim. That person, 23-year-old Fuquan Wright, later died at the hospital. (Source: WECT)

A taser attack reportedly preceded a deadly shooting on Memorial Day, a 911 call released Friday reveals.

Wilmington police officers responded to New Hanover Regional Medical Center Monday afternoon after they were alerted to a gunshot victim. That person, 23-year-old Fuquan Wright, later died at the hospital. Aside from it being an “isolated” incident, little information about the shooting has been released.

The 911 call, however, provides some insight into the moments leading up to the shooting.

The call was made from a home on Martin Street around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The caller said he had just shot a man.

“Some guy just tried to, I guess he tried to come in my house,” the caller said. “He came over here looking for somebody I don’t know, I didn’t recognize the name or nothing. He tried to taze me, and I shot at him.”

Asked for clarification, the caller again said Wright tazed him, but it didn’t pierce through his shirt.

“It didn’t really phase me, so I shot him,” the caller told the operator. “I shot one shot.” He later said he used a Taurus 9mm pistol, which he has a permit to carry. Shell casings were located in the kitchen, records show.

After the shooting, Wright ran away from the home with another man, according to the caller. The caller added the pair left an umbrella and a glove.

According to dispatch logs, Wright was dropped off at NHRMC by a burgundy Nissan Altima just after 2:30 p.m.

No charges have been filed. The incident is still under investigation.

