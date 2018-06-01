TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Oleander Dr. reopened following gas leak

A portion of Oleander Drive is closed in both directions due to a gas leak, according to city officials. (Source: Wikimedia)

A portion of Oleander Drive near Hugh MacRae Park is back open following a gas leak.

According to officials with the Wilmington Fire Department, the gas leak was first reported in the 4900 block of Oleander Drive just before 1:30 p.m.

Less than an hour later, crews with Piedmont Natural Gas stopped the leak.

WFD crews have cleared the scene and traffic should return to normal.

