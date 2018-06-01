City Hall, city office building could get renovation

The City of Wilmington's office complex on Chestnut Street and City Hall could soon be getting a facelift. (Source: WECT)

During its meeting Tuesday night, the Wilmington City Council is expected to vote on a resolution and ordinance that would greenlight $705,579 for improvements in both buildings.

The city's administration building at 305 Chestnut Street would include office space for the finance department, future space for a city server, a training/conference room and renovations to the city attorney's office.

At City Hall, the current Lord Spencer Compton Conference Room would be converted into office space for the city council. Storage improvements also would be made to the mayor's office.

Funding for the projects is included in this year's budget.

