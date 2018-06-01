Father who lost son from heroin overdose, encouraged by Hope Act

Wilmington resident Bob McBride picked up his son Josh from Wilmington treatment center on May 12, 2016. The two spent the day together, went to the mall and enjoyed a few laughs, all before the unthinkable happened.

"We went home and had a great evening and I found him the next morning," said McBride

McBride found his son lying dead in his bedroom. He had been battling addictions for the past decade. That night, it all came to a devastating end.

"To me, I think the saddest thing is he didn't get to experience the life I know he wanted, it got cut too short," explained McBride.

McBride sat hanging on every word as leaders unveiled the Hope Act Thursday in Wilmington with attention to the phrase "death by distribution," a new crime under this proposed bill -- where dealers would face stricter punishment if they sell drugs that cause a person's death.

"If Josh's case gave fuel to the fire and helped this effort, then that would be all he would have wanted I think," McBride stated.

District Attorney Ben David addressed the McBride family directly as they initially charged his dealer -- Aquan Richardson with second-degree murder for Josh's death.

"In my mind, it was truly indisputable the evidence they had, they communicate all day through text messages, come to find out, Josh had bought drugs from Aquan while we were at the mall together," McBride explained

While Richardson pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and drug charges, Ben David acknowledged Josh's case spearheaded the way for these tougher laws for those who peddle poison, causing a death.

"You have lost in ways we can't even begin to fathom. Josh was someone's baby, everyone who dies is, and we are going to treat victims as victims and drug dealers as drug dealers, the defendants that they are," said David.

For the McBride family, a harsher punishment won't bring Josh back, but perhaps this new bill could save another family from a broken heart.

"It gives me hope for the community and other families. I don't want anyone to go through what we have gone," McBride said while fighting back tears.

Richardson was sentenced to 91 to 152 months in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, two counts of possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school/childcare facility and sale or delivery of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.