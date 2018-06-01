NC General Assembly sends state budget plan to Gov. Cooper

The General Assembly has given final legislative approval to North Carolina budget adjustments for the coming year.

Now, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper must decide whether to again formally challenge Republicans with his veto stamp.

The House voted 66-44 Friday morning for the $23.9 billion spending plan after two more hours of debate. Members spoke much longer for and against the measure Thursday before giving it initial approval. The Senate already wrapped up its budget debate.

Cooper can sign the bill into law, veto it or let it become law without his signature. He vetoed the budget last year, but legislative Republicans overrode it.



Speaker Tim Moore said the measure is "a great budget" that provides robust state employee pay raises and continues to build on public education. But Democrats call the plan inadequate and criticized the parliamentary process Republicans used to negotiate it.



Democrats say the changes fall short and criticized the GOP for failing to let them offer amendments.



Cooper can sign the bill into law, veto it or let it become law without his signature. Cooper has not yet indicated if he will approve the budget plan, but a news release from his office said he would review the budget in the coming days.?

Cooper's office also released a statement about the budget plan:

“We can do so much more to raise teacher pay, improve school safety and protect drinking water but legislative Republicans thought it was more important to protect their tax breaks for corporations and people making over $200,000 a year. Governor Cooper’s budget proposed tax fairness for teacher pay along with forward-thinking investments while saving responsibly."