Alcami to be purchased by private equity firm

Alcami, a pharmaceutical maker previously headquartered in Wilmington, announced Friday that the company had been purchased by a private equity firm in Chicago, according to a news release.

The company, which still has operations in Wilmington, will be acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC in a transaction that should be completed by the third quarter of 2018.

“The entire Alcami team is excited to further enhance and evolve the small to mid-size pharma growth engine. As we enter our next stage of progress as a leading global, clinically-focused and fully-integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), we are proud to partner with MDP to expand our talented employee base and further develop our capabilities," said Alcami CEO Stephan Kutzer.

Kutzer will stay on as the chief executive officer of Alcami, according to the release.

Back in 2015, Alcami — previously known as AAIPharma — announced plans to invest $15.8 million into its Wilmington site with a 40,000 square foot expansion. The city of Wilmington and New Hanover County committed approximately $500,000 in incentives for the plan.

However, in July 2017, Alcami announced it would instead transition its headquarters from Wilmington to the Research Triangle Park in Durham.

