Speaker Paul Ryan to attend fundraiser in Wilmington

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) will be in Wilmington on Tuesday, June 6, for a private fundraising event hosted by Live Oak Bank. According to an aide for Rep. Ryan, the event will be one of several stops he will make in North Carolina to raise resources for House Republicans and help the party ahead of the November mid-term elections.More >>
Democrats in the General Assembly are upset over GOP leaders putting the 2018 budget proposal inside a conference report, cutting out any opportunity the opposing party members would have to offer amendments to the spending plan. “The North Carolina GOP super-majority is invoking an unprecedented move to cut every democrat out of the budget process,” Rep. Deb Butler (D-New Hanover) said in a video post on her Facebook page Tuesday morning.More >>
Republican leaders in the General Assembly released details of the compromise budget proposal that will be introduced this week in Raleigh. In a news release, GOP leaders Sen. Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) and House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) say adjustments bring the budget to $23.917 billion, constituting an increase of almost four percent over the plan approved in 2017.More >>
Beach renourishment efforts in Carolina Beach got some help from Congress Wednesday when the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure passed the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) of 2018.More >>
There will be a recount in the Pender County Commissioner District 3 Republican primary race.More >>
