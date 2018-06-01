Speaker Paul Ryan to attend fundraiser in Wilmington

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisconsin) will be in Wilmington on Tuesday, June 6, for a private fundraising event hosted by Live Oak Bank.

According to an aide for Rep. Ryan, the event will be one of several stops he will make in North Carolina to raise resources for House Republicans and help the party ahead of the November mid-term elections. Rep. Ryan will also be in Charlotte, Raleigh and Winston-Salem for similar events early next week.

Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC 7th District) is expected to attend the event in Wilmington. "It is always a great honor to have the Speaker of the House come to town, and we are so pleased to have him in Wilmington,” Rep. Rouzer said. “It is great exposure for the area and exemplifies the significance of our citizens and the local business community here. We look forward to having a very successful event.”

Spokespersons for Rep. Ryan and Rep. Rouzer would not specify where or when the event is taking place.

