Chemours to hold 'community information session' in St. Pauls

The Chemours Company will hold a community information session in St. Pauls on June 12 "to share its comprehensive plan to address emissions control in the short and long-term at the Fayetteville Works facility."

The event will start at 6 p.m. at Faith Tabernacle Christian Center at 3744 NC Highway 20 East.

According to a news release from the company, "this session will include updates on the recent installation of state-of-the-art technology, and the company's ongoing investment in emission control technology to make the Fayetteville Works plant a best-in-class facility with respect to air and wastewater emission control."

Those attending will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Chemours recently installed carbon adsorption units at its Fayetteville Works in an effort to reduce the emission of GenX in the air.

