Several events on tap for Clean Water Week

To make the one-year anniversary of the public discovery of GenX in the local water supply, the Cape Fear Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation has organized its first Clean Water Week.

As part of Clean Water Week, five local organizations - Cape Fear Surfrider, Plastic Ocean Project, Cape Fear River Watch, NC Coastal Federation, and Cape Fear Sierra Club - are offering free family-friendly programs from June 1-7.

“Clean Water Week came from my desire to get a better understanding of a complicated, fast-moving story," said organizer Cordelia Norris. "We’re just starting to learn about the 3,000 or so emerging contaminants in our water, their levels of concentration, and how they might interact and affect our health.”

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Friday, June 1 - Outdoor screenings of two locally-made films, Shore Stories and If the Ocean Could Talk at Tidal Creek’s Community Deck, 8-10 p.m. Food, drink, and alcohol are available for purchase from Tidal Creek. (Rain location: Jengo’s Playhouse, 815 Princess St., Wilmington)

Saturday, June 2 - Cape Fear River Watch Saturday Seminar. Dr. Roger Shew will discuss the technical side of oil/gas extraction off of our coast. Free pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., talk at 9 a.m. 617 Surry St., Wilmington.

Sunday, June 3 - 4.5 mile paved hike around Greenfield Lake with Cape Fear Sierra Club, exploring the diverse ecosystem of plants and animals and collecting trash. Meet at the boathouse parking lot at 10 a.m.

Wednesday, June 6 - Coastal Clean-up at Carolina Beach State Park, with North Carolina Coastal Federation, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Conduct water quality testing and see what’s living in the estuary. Meet at the marina and help clean up the park. Attendees should dress for the weather and bring a water bottle.

Thursday, June 7 - What’s in Our Water? On the first anniversary of the public discovery of GenX in our water supply, Cape Fear Surfrider is hosting an panel

conversation with water quality experts. Attendees are encouraged to bring their questions to this free event. Panelists include: Dr. Jane Hoppin, Dana Sargent, Jim Fletchner, Dr. Larry Cahoon, Dr. Jamie DeWitt and Dr. Susanne Brander. Cape Fear Community College Union Station Auditorium, 502 N Front,

6:30-8:30 p.m.

