UNCW baseball ready to battle East Carolina

The UNCW baseball team opens NCAA regional play against East Carolina at Clark-LeClair Stadium in Greenville on Friday at 7 p.m.

UNCW (37-21) is making the program’s ninth regional appearance since 2003 after winning the Colonial Athletic Association tournament last week.

The Pirates (43-16), the top seed in their regional, won a pair of close games against the Seahawks during the regular season, winning 6-4 in Greenville and finishing the sweep with a 5-4 victory at Brooks Field.

The Seahawks say they believe they are playing their best baseball of the season.

"Right now, the Hawks are hot,” said UNCW junior Alex Royalty. “I feel good about our chances of pulling one out tomorrow. It's going to be the best stuff against the best stuff. Hopefully we show up and take this win."

"The biggest thing is that our guys show up and maintain the same looseness and focus that we had a week ago at our conference tournament,” said UNCW head coach Mark Scalf. “If we can do that, I like our chances."

UNCW hopes to advance past the regional round for the first time in program history.

