Wilmington Sharks open season shorthanded

The Wilmington Sharks opened the season shorthanded Thursday night at Buck Hardee Field.

Eight of the team’s 31 players were not in Sharks’ uniforms because they are still playing with their colleges in the NCAA baseball tournament.

"It's something that we expected when we signed some of these guys,” said Sharks manager Tyler Jackson. “We figured we would miss some of them for regionals.”

The team has taken measures to make sure it has enough players to fill a roster.

“We have some guys that are on temporary contracts that can come in and fill in for those guys,” said Jackson. “But for the most part, it’s just the guys that we are going to roll out and hope they can perform.”

The Sharks won their opener against the Morehead City Marlins 3-2.

