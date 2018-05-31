Stern, stand-up and staying in the moment with Shuli Egar

When a comedian begins an answer to a question with "it's a pretty crazy story," chances are the interview is going to be entertaining.

When that comedian is telling you the story of how he got a job on The Howard Stern Show, a lively interview is bound to ensue.

Shuli Egar, a Stern show correspondent and stand-up comedian who headlines Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington this weekend, told too many great stories to include here, but suffice it to say that his rise to Stern show fame is quite a tale, and having Stern fans at his stand-up shows continues to provide noteworthy moments.

"The thing that drew me to it the most was just this guy telling his bosses to (screw) off," said Egar, who was born in Israel before his parents moved the family to the West Coast in the 1980s. "(Stern is) marching to his own drum. He's like, 'I know what I know and I'm right and you're wrong and that's the end of it.' I was fascinated by it."

That fascination led Egar, years later, to work up the nerve to call into the show, but he had some help.

He was living in Las Vegas with a woman who did not share his affinity for Stern. Egar was working odd jobs and making slow progress in stand-up at the time and his sleep schedule did not jibe with his girlfriend's, mainly because Egar would stay up until the wee hours of the morning listening to the West Coast replays of The Howard Stern Show.

"She said, 'I don't get it. You listen to this show. Call in. Do something,'" Egar said. "She was (less than nice), but she's right and I called that night, my very first time. They had announced a week or two before that they were coming to Vegas and I had this stock joke. I thought, 'You know what? I'm gonna call in and I'm gonna tell them this joke.'

"My premise was, if (Stern and company) laugh at this joke, I wanna make a bet with you guys at the blackjack table. ... I live here. I'll bring my own money. I just wanna make a bet and meet you guys."

It worked.

Egar called, Stern liked the joke and when the Stern show made the Vegas trip, Egar was booked for an appearance.

That was in June 2003 and 15 years later, Egar is an integral part of the Stern universe. His reporting on the group of misfits affectionately known as the Wack Pack is heartfelt and hilarious and Egar's on-air interactions with Stern, producer Gary Dell'Abate, Ronnie The Limo Driver and others make for consistently funny and original radio.

While he may be best known for his work on Stern, Egar also enjoys a successful stand-up career, but sometimes, not surprisingly, those worlds collide.

Egar said Stern fans have occasionally disrupted shows, perhaps none more than one in Philadelphia with former Stern show co-host Artie Lange and fellow stand-ups Jim Florentine, Nick DiPaolo and others.

Dealing with rowdy crowds once in a while is worth it though, Egar said.

"Literally everyone that went up got screamed at and booed," Egar said of the Philly show. "I'm convinced 90 percent of the people just bought tickets to scream at us. ... Nick DiPaolo was on before me and he lasted about four minutes. He ended with 'I hope you all die' and walks off. Now, having to follow DiPaolo on a good day is a terrible task because he's so good. If they didn't like him, they're gonna hate me, you know what I mean?

"But listen, if it all ended tomorrow and I had to sell insurance out of a cubicle, I'm cool with it, man, because at the end of the day, I'm a Stern fan just like (the crowd in Philly) and it's an honor to be a part of this organization."

