Residents say Airlie Road flooding caused in part by new construction

Residents are concerned about the environmental effects a new development could have on Airlie Road.

Monday's 5.5-inch rainfall brought mud and sediment sweeping across Airlie Road and into Airlie Lake.

Residents say the flow of water was so strong it stopped traffic at one point. Many, including lifelong New Hanover County resident and former county commissioner Albert Corbett, say this never happened until construction began in the area

“There’s no question it’s a correlation. It’s a radical change," said Corbett.

The developer, State Street, is building a residential community at the site of the old Wilmington Galleria off Airlie Road.

“When I came out on Airlie Road, I was just shocked to see all of that dirt that had washed over from that development, supposedly a nice development that was taking place over there across from Airlie," Corbett said. "It washed over across not only on the road, but into Airlie and into the pristine lake there that was just cleaned up and probably the best Airlie Lake has looked in years. They want to keep it that way. It was very disturbing.”

According to New Hanover County's Engineering Department, the developer was not in violation of its current permit. Drainage for the new subdivision is temporary.

"The erosion control measures on Airlie Road at Wrightsville Sound were installed and functioning onsite prior to the 5.5-inch rain event last weekend," New Hanover County representative Jessica Loeper said in an email. "They have been utilized in previous rain events without issue, but the measures that were installed onsite do not appear to have been able to withstand the intensity of the rain we received over the weekend."

“It shouldn’t have happened. It could have been prevented," said Corbett. "The silt fence, from what I noticed, the fencing did not run far enough, long enough and what was there was just washed over by the sheer force of all that rainwater coming in.”

The county said several mitigating factors may have also contributed to the problem, including the flooded area being a low point, the site being already saturated from the previous week's four-inch rainfall, and Airlie's pond level appearing to already be high, preventing it from accepting more water.

The contractor has installed additional measures that were not originally included in the plan and is pumping water to adjacent areas in order to mitigate the potential of sediment loss in the future.

"I’m trusting now it will be done in the very best manner possible and it needs to be done in keeping with the treasure that Airlie is because there is no other place in New Hanover County like Airlie Road,” said Corbett.

"Once the development is built, there will be an overflow pipe and it will be piped to a different location away from this low point," Loeper wrote. "The county’s engineering and Airlie Gardens staff have been working with the developer to determine the location for that overflow for the future."

New Hanover County said it's investigating alternative measures to address these issues and continuing to inspect the project

But many in the area believe this issue paints a larger picture of development in New Hanover County.

“I’m not suggesting we slow down, but maybe we have to slow down. That may be a solution," Corbett said. "As landowners and property owners, I wear that hat, but quality of life is more important to me and to a lot of us that live here and are moving here.”

Corbett stressed he supports responsible development and thinks everyone has a role in ensuring that happens.

“I’m a big advocate of the Chamber of Commerce and all the good businesses we can get and people coming and I welcome them," he said. "But we have to do it in a much more responsible way.”

