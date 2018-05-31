WPD looking for men suspected of charging $25K with stolen credit cards

These two men are suspected of breaking into a vehicle and stealing credit cards. (Source: WPD)

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two men suspected of breaking into a vehicle and using stolen credit cards.

In a Facebook post, WPD said two men broke into a vehicle, stole credit cards and used them to charge $25,000 at Sam's Club.

Anyone with information should call Wilmington police at 910-343-3609 or use Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

