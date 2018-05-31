Chance for daughters and dads to bond at Me and My Guy dance

The Girl Scouts will host a 'Me and my Guy' dance. (Source: WECT)

Daughters can bond with their fathers, uncles or grandfathers at the Me and My Guy dance.

New Hanover County Girl Scout Troop 4198 will host the dance at Halyburton Park on Saturday, June 2.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and the dress is luau themed.

The event is for girls from kindergarten to eighth grade.

To learn more and for tickets, click here.

