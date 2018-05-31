Property owner has broken air conditioner fixed after couple's home heats to 95 degrees

The temperature inside a Wilmington couple's home climbs into the 90s when they turn on the air conditioning. (Source: WECT)

The heat and humidity seem like they are here to stay in the Cape Fear, but inside one couple’s home, it had been even hotter.

According to Bernard and Beth Braschler, the air conditioning unit in the home they rent in downtown Wilmington stopped working months ago. They said they had complained to their landlord by email, text and phone call almost a dozen times, and hadn’t had anyone come out to their home.

“We emailed them and told them what the problem was and thought we’d get a quick response, but we didn’t,” Bernard said.

The property owner, Larry Olson of Olson Portfolio 2, said after hearing about the Braschlers air system that the previous property manager has been fired. Olson said the property manager had been doing her job, but then seemingly stopped and let a lot of things fall through the cracks, like the Braschlers' requests.

Olson has since hired a new property manager and is working to address all of the complaints.

A maintenance worker went to the home Thursday night and fixed the air conditioner within 20 minutes free of charge.

“You walk in there now and you say, 'Oh, what a difference,'” said Beth Braschler.

It was good news for the Braschlers, whose home was heating up when they turned on the cooling system. In about an hour, the temperature went from 83 degrees to 95.

“It’s hot and humid. You want to walk around the house with no clothes on and go in there and take five cold showers a day,” Beth said.

