SBI agent indicted for stealing political signs

An agent with the State Bureau of Investigation has been indicted by a Pender County grand jury on charges related to the theft of political campaign signs, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Jay Scott Floyd is charged with misdemeanor larceny and intentionally littering after he allegedly stole campaign signs, specifically those belonging to Joseph Cina who was running for the Republican nomination for Pender County sheriff.

The alleged offenses occurred on April 27.

Cina said he had approximately 200 signs stolen and replaced three banners.

WECT has reached out to an SBI spokesperson to confirm Floyd's employment status. We're waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.