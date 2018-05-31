Former CFCC Board of Trustees chairman replaced

At its Wednesday meeting, the New Hanover County Board of Education appointed Robby Collins to the Cape Fear Community College Board of Trustees.

A spokesperson for New Hanover County Schools confirmed Collins' hire.

Collins, an attorney at Collins & Collins Law Offices in Wilmington, replaces Bill Turner, who had served as chairman of CFCC's Board of Trustees. In 2017, Turner, whose term was up, was asked to step down from his position because his son was a CFCC employee.

After getting degrees from NC State and Wake Forest, Collins passed the bar exam and in the fall of 2000, he opened the office that is now Collins & Collins.

