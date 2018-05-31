American Airlines adding daily, nonstop service from ILM to Dallas-Fort Worth

American Airlines announced Thursday it is adding daily, nonstop service from Wilmington International Airport (ILM) to Dallas-Forth Worth beginning Dec. 19.
DFW is American Airlines' largest hub with more than 750 daily flights and more than 200 destinations. In December, American added seasonal service from Wilmington to DFW.
“Wilmington is an amazing destination for tourism and a growing economy," said Vasu Raja, vice president of network and schedule planning for American Airlines. "American is the largest carrier in Wilmington and we are excited to continue to grow in that market.”
Tickets will go on sale this weekend, according to a news release from the airline.
Other American flights added to ILM in the past few months are:
After adding 19 daily flights to ILM, American's weekly total at the airport is up to 121.
